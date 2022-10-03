Dr. John McCallum III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCallum III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McCallum III, MD
Overview of Dr. John McCallum III, MD
Dr. John McCallum III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. McCallum III works at
Dr. McCallum III's Office Locations
-
1
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6325Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Connecticut Orthopaedic Spclsts701 N Colony Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-1800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-2509
-
4
Star Sports Therapy and Rehab.450 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-6340
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCallum III?
My experience was very good. I was well prepared for what was to happen during the surgery, and I was well cared for by Dr, McCallum and his team.
About Dr. John McCallum III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447247606
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCallum III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCallum III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCallum III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCallum III works at
Dr. McCallum III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCallum III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallum III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallum III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCallum III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCallum III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.