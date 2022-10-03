Overview of Dr. John McCallum III, MD

Dr. John McCallum III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. McCallum III works at Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr in Hamden, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT, Branford, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.