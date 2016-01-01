Dr. John Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Miller, MD
Dr. John Miller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (646) 501-0397
Long Island College Hosp-NSG339 Hicks St # F1110, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1388
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Chldns Hospital National Mc
- SUNY Downstate
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.