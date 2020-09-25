Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Orr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Orr, DO
Dr. John Orr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
We love Dr Orr. He diagnosed my moms Parkinsons Disease with Lewy Body Dementia very quickly after her own PCP missed the signs for over a year! She is now doing better thanks to his knowledge and expertise!
About Dr. John Orr, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104880046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
