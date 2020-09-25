See All Neurologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. John Orr, DO

Neurology
3.2 (16)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Orr, DO

Dr. John Orr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.

Dr. Orr works at UNT Health Science Center/Dept of Inter in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of North Texas
    855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-2660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Treatment frequency



Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Orr, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104880046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orr works at UNT Health Science Center/Dept of Inter in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Orr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

