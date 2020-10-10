Overview

Dr. John Papp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University Hospital



Dr. Papp works at Gastroenterology Specialists PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Crohn's Disease and Esophageal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.