Dr. John Papp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Papp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University Hospital
Dr. Papp works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists PC1179 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 975-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Papp jr for over 15 years and he is so kind and funny and very good at what he does. His staff is amazing and believe it or not I look forward to seeing him cause he really cares about my health. It is like seeing a friend!!
About Dr. John Papp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417932872
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
