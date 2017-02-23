See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. John Prue, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Prue, MD

Dr. John Prue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Prue works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prue's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue
    78 Cromwell Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-9376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Artificial Insemination
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Atrophy
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Cystectomy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Diagnostic Imaging
Egg Freezing
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fertility Preservation
Genital Herpes
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility
Laparoscopy
Laser Surgery
Menopause
Menstrual Migraine
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
Overactive Bladder
Ovulation Induction
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Vaginal Hysterectomy
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 23, 2017
I love Dr. Prue. I recommend all my friends to him. He has an appropriate bed side manner. His procedures are quick and gentle. He explains everything without sugar coating it. I prefer my doctors to be serious rather than joking the whole time. If I have an issue he ALWAYS calls me back and offers to see me ASAP. He saved my life by taking immediate action to remove the precancerous cells from my cervix and uterus. I can not thank this man enough for all he's done for me. Dr Prue is the best.
Feb 23, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Prue, MD
About Dr. John Prue, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1780742643
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kings County Hosp Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Internship
  • Kings County Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Prue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prue works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Prue’s profile.

Dr. Prue has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

