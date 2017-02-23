Overview of Dr. John Prue, MD

Dr. John Prue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Prue works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Cromwell Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

