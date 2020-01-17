Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Russo, MD
Overview of Dr. John Russo, MD
Dr. John Russo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
Steven Hertz MD LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-8119
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russo does my annual physical. He is very thorough, listens to you and answers all your questions. Great guy.
About Dr. John Russo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1346376415
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
