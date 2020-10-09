Overview of Dr. John Sangueza, DPM

Dr. Sangueza works at John D. Sangueza, D.P.M. in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.