Overview of Dr. John Scholl, DPM

Dr. John Scholl, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Scholl works at Scholl Foot Care PA in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.