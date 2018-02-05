Dr. John Scholl, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scholl, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Scholl, DPM
Dr. John Scholl, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Scholl works at
Dr. Scholl's Office Locations
Scholl Foot Care PA1501 N US Highway 441 Ste 1304, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Scholl, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639148885
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholl works at
Dr. Scholl has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholl.
