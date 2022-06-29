Dr. John Shallcross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shallcross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shallcross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Shallcross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University
Bga Pharmacy1 Independence Plz Ste 900, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 271-8000
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Dr Shallcross did my colonoscopy last year and found cancer in a spot that could have easily been overlooked. He was so caring and personable even calling me at home several times to make sure that I had gotten an appointment scheduled with the surgeon he recommended after he reached out to the surgeon himself. I cannot thank him enough for finding my cancer early and making sure I had a great surgeon to remove it. I highly recommend him to anyone. Not many doctors seem to care as much about the well being of their patients as Dr. Shallcross.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Emory University
- Emory University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
