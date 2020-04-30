Overview

Dr. John Sturgeon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Sturgeon works at Gastrointestinal Associates - Main Office in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.