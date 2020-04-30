Dr. John Sturgeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sturgeon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sturgeon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Sturgeon works at
Locations
1
Gastrointestinal Associates10116 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 541-0510
2
Gastrointestinal Associates10200 W 105th St # 200, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
3
John B Sturgeon MD8800 W 75th St Ste 310, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 495-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had multiple colonoscopies and one upper endoscopy by Dr. Sturgeon. He has always been very patient to explain my results and recommended actions. He personally called me when the test results arrived to be sure I had the opportunity to ask him questions.
About Dr. John Sturgeon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Sch Med|University of Kansas Hospital
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturgeon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturgeon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturgeon works at
Dr. Sturgeon has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturgeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturgeon.
