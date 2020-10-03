Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderhoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD
Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center, Phoenix Indian Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center1492 S Mill Ave Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (602) 553-3113Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Phoenix Indian Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Dr. Vanderhoof is apparently very well liked and the wait was longer than expected. However it was well worth the wait. He was very attentive and took great care to make me feel at ease with the procedure.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Dr. Vanderhoof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderhoof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderhoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderhoof has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderhoof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderhoof speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderhoof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderhoof.
