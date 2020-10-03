Overview of Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD

Dr. John Vanderhoof, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center, Phoenix Indian Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Vanderhoof works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.