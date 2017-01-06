Overview

Dr. John Vine, MD is a Dermatologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Vine works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton,LLC in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.