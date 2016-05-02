Dr. John Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Warner, MD
Overview of Dr. John Warner, MD
Dr. John Warner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Warner's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Urologists of Nashville4230 Harding Pike Ste 521, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-2655
-
2
Saint Thomas Health ( West )4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-2111
-
3
Saint Thomas West Hospital Lab2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband is a patient of Dr. Warner. He had two strokes and his colon ruptured resulting in a colostomy bag. Needless to say he has lots of medical concerns. Dr. Warner is most patient and kind with my husband. He takes the time to listen to our concerns and explains medical procedures in a manner in which we can understand. We are thankful to have him!
About Dr. John Warner, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
