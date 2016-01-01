Dr. John Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wilkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Wilkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1508078379
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Dr. Wilkins has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilkins speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.