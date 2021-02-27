Overview

Dr. Jon Lambrecht, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Lambrecht works at Gll Cardiology LLC in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Newport, RI, Fall River, MA and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.