See All Ophthalmologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Jon Siems, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jon Siems, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
3.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Siems, MD

Dr. Jon Siems, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from M.D. with Highest Distinction. University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Siems works at Siems Lasik and Eye Centers in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Siems' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson office
    1776 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 685-2410
  2. 2
    W. Sahara office
    8230 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 948-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Pinguecula
Senile Cataracts
Floaters
Pinguecula
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Siems?

    Feb 29, 2020
    I had LASIK surgery with Dr Siems 7 years ago and still don’t need glasses! Now I have a cataract in one eye so I’m going back to Dr Siems. Yes it was expensive but I feel it was the best money spent. Actually if you think of how much glasses and sunglasses cost it’s probably not much more!!!!
    Mindy — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Siems, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Siems, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Siems to family and friends

    Dr. Siems' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Siems

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Siems, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Siems, MD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528068640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Mini Fellowship In Refractive Laser Surgery With Robert Maloney, M.D.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Residency in Ophthalmology- University of Michigan, Kellogg Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internship in Internal Medicine- University of Michigan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • M.D. with Highest Distinction. University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • B.A. With Highest Distinction. University Of Northern Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Siems, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siems is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siems has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siems has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siems speaks Arabic, Russian and Spanish.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Siems. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siems.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siems, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siems appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Siems, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.