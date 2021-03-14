Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jon Vogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Vogel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
1
University of Colorado Hospital1665 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-3532Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2728
3
UCHealth Lone Tree Medical Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is highly skilled and incredibly professional and kind.
About Dr. Jon Vogel, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal or Rectal Pain and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.