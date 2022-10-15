Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD
Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Chadwick's Office Locations
Cardiology Consultants PA At Pace Med3754 Highway 90 Ste 310, Milton, FL 32571 Directions (850) 981-4011
Santa Rosa Medical Center6002 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-7762
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was such a loss to SRMG when he left. He was a great caring, knowledgeable and a real person. He not only knew what the problem was and diagnosed me quickly, since then the issue has not only gone away but I haven’t had any more issues. I would drive anywhere to see him if another issue arises from an ENT perspective. Thank you again Dr. Chadwick for helping me.
About Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1215019179
Education & Certifications
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chadwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadwick has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadwick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadwick.
