Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD

Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milton, FL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Chadwick works at Cardiology Consultants PA At Pace Med in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chadwick's Office Locations

  1
    Cardiology Consultants PA At Pace Med
    3754 Highway 90 Ste 310, Milton, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 981-4011
  2
    Santa Rosa Medical Center
    6002 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 626-7762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Myringotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2022
    It was such a loss to SRMG when he left. He was a great caring, knowledgeable and a real person. He not only knew what the problem was and diagnosed me quickly, since then the issue has not only gone away but I haven’t had any more issues. I would drive anywhere to see him if another issue arises from an ENT perspective. Thank you again Dr. Chadwick for helping me.
    Thankful — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1215019179
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    • NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Chadwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chadwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chadwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chadwick works at Cardiology Consultants PA At Pace Med in Milton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chadwick’s profile.

    Dr. Chadwick has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadwick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadwick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadwick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

