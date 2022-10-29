See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (77)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD

Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at Desert Orthopedic Specialists in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Baker’s Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Fox's Office Locations

    Desert Health Specialists
    2905 W Warner Rd Ste 23, Chandler, AZ 85224 (480) 345-2031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Don W — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093786709
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Desert Orthopedic Specialists in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox has seen patients for Baker’s Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

