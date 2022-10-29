Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD
Dr. Jonathan Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Desert Health Specialists2905 W Warner Rd Ste 23, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 345-2031
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
On this visit, I was taken in within 5 minutes of my appointment and had only a short wait in the treatment room. Dr Fox was informative and knowledge, as always, and applied a solution to my problem. Great visit!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093786709
- Maricopa Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Baker’s Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
