Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Mills, MD
Dr. Jonathan Mills, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
-
1
Univ. Rheumatology979 E 3rd St Ste B-805, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4396
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
Dr. Mills is the best dr I have seen in a very long time. He is very interested in you as a whole not just 1 part of your body. He wants the whole picture to do the best for you. He is very friendly, kind, truly concerned and most of all the best dr you could ever go to.
About Dr. Jonathan Mills, MD
- Rheumatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1558775130
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.