Dr. Jon Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Schultz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Overland Park Surgical Specialists and Sports Medicine - Overland Park12200 W 106th St Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 372-6361Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Overland Park Surgical Specialists and Sports Medicine - Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 235, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (913) 213-3817
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and nurses were friendly, easy check in. Dr Schultz was thorough and straight forward in his recommendation and possible outcomes.
About Dr. Jon Schultz, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma at Tulsa Primary Care
- Self Regional Healthcare
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schultz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.