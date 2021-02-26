Overview of Dr. Jorge Barros, MD

Dr. Jorge Barros, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Barros works at JORGE L BARROS MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.