Overview of Dr. Jorge Corona, MD

Dr. Jorge Corona, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Corona works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.