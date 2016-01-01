Overview

Dr. Jose Cardenas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Cardenas works at University Health Care in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.