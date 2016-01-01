See All General Surgeons in Luling, TX
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD

General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Jose Lopez, MD

Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Luling, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez works at Ascension Seton Edgar B Davis- Labrt in Luling, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

    Ascension Seton Edgar B Davis- Labrt
    130 Hays St, Luling, TX 78648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-4000
    Austin Surgeons
    3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 202, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 467-7151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophagomyotomy
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205199098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Technical University
    • General Surgery
