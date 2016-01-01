Dr. Lopez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
Dr. Jose Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Luling, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Seton Edgar B Davis- Labrt130 Hays St, Luling, TX 78648 Directions (512) 324-4000
-
2
Austin Surgeons3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 202, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 467-7151
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
About Dr. Jose Lopez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1205199098
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.