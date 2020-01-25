Overview of Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD

Dr. Jose Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Macgregor Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.