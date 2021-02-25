Dr. Jose Valerio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Valerio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Valerio, MD
Dr. Jose Valerio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Valerio's Office Locations
Miami Neuroscience Center6129 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 871-6854
Palmetto Office Location7100 W 20th Ave Ste 210, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 871-6854
Miami Office7600 S Red Rd Ste 309, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8288
Weston Office2229 N Commerce Pkwy Fl 2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (305) 661-8288
Aventura Spine & Wellness Center21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 350, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 974-5533Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician and needed emergency back surgery and I chose Dr Valerio because of known previous results from patients that I had referred to him. Sure enough my opinion of him was correct! He resolved my problem after he operated and I can't be more appreciative, I will not hesitate to continue to recommend him, he is experienced, honest, and technically an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Jose Valerio, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619148293
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Med|Cleveland Clinic Ohio|National Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma
- Universidad De Costa Rica San Jose Costa Rica
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Valerio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valerio speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerio.
