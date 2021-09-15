See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Josef Yeager, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Josef Yeager, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Yeager works at Shady Grove Dermatology, LLC in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Shady Grove Dermatology
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 370, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 246-7417

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Rosacea
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Rosacea Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    My husband and I both go to Dr. Yeager. He has a gentle way of making you feel very comfortable and he explains things very well. He found and treated malignant melanomas on both of us. We are very grateful.
    Patty and Tom — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Josef Yeager, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, German, Korean and Spanish
    • 1730188475
    Education & Certifications

    • Nat'l Naval Med Center|Spartanburg Reg Hlthcare Sys
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Josef Yeager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeager works at Shady Grove Dermatology, LLC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Yeager’s profile.

    Dr. Yeager has seen patients for Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

