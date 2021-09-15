Dr. Josef Yeager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josef Yeager, MD
Dr. Josef Yeager, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Shady Grove Dermatology15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 370, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 246-7417
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
My husband and I both go to Dr. Yeager. He has a gentle way of making you feel very comfortable and he explains things very well. He found and treated malignant melanomas on both of us. We are very grateful.
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Naval Med Center|Spartanburg Reg Hlthcare Sys
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Dr. Yeager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeager has seen patients for Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeager speaks German, Korean and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.