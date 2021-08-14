Dr. Joseph Bender, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bender, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bender, DPM
Dr. Joseph Bender, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Bender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bender's Office Locations
-
1
Complete Family Foot Care812 LINDBERG AVE, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 971-9107
-
2
Valley Baptist Medical Center2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bender?
Dr. Bender treated my father and we are thankful for his bedside manners and detailed explanation of the procedure. Very accesible and answered all our answers and concerns thoroughly. Would absolutely recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Joseph Bender, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265436828
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion Surgery and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.