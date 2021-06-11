Overview

Dr. Joseph Cody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Cody works at Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology Department in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.