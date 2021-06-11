Dr. Joseph Cody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Cody works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic, Gastroenterology14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 280-7100
Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology2020 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 280-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many doctors but Dr Cody finally figured out my problem! Thank goodness
About Dr. Joseph Cody, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1376658039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cody works at
Dr. Cody has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.