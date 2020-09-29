Dr. Joseph Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Franks, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Franks, MD
Dr. Joseph Franks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.
Dr. Franks works at
Dr. Franks' Office Locations
Santa Cruz Medical Clinic2911 CHANTICLEER AVE, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Franks for 5 or more years. He is one of the best doctors I've come across in any field. He is well educated, friendly, takes time with me each visit, remembers me and my family members. I wish there were more doctors like him practicing medicine.
About Dr. Joseph Franks, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124199344
Education & Certifications
- University CA San Francisco
- Tucom-Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franks has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.