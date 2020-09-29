Overview of Dr. Joseph Franks, MD

Dr. Joseph Franks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.



Dr. Franks works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.