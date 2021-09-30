Overview of Dr. Joseph Horton, MD

Dr. Joseph Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Horton works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.