Dr. Joseph Horton, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Horton, MD
Dr. Joseph Horton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Horton's Office Locations
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2121 Pease St Ste 404, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-4710
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr Horton so much! I would definately recommend him to friends & family. His assistant Ms. Jasmine is amazing, she is the best! She is very efficient and knows her stuff! The office personnel are top notch, so helpful & friendly! Please consider Dr Horton, you won't regret it! It is best to schedule an appointment as early in the am as you can. They do get & stay pretty busy!
About Dr. Joseph Horton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
