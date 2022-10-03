See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warwick, RI
Dr. Joseph Lowney, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (16)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Lowney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Lowney works at Medical Group Of Rhode Island in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kent County Podiatry Associates
    1050 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 467-6210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achalasia
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Boil
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cirrhosis
Coccygeal Pain
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Foot Sprain
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
pH Probe
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pouchitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Screening Colonoscopy
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2022
    On his Sunday talk radio show, Dr Lowney is always extremely informative about all types of conditions while also offering natural alternatives to conventional medicines (chemicals). It’s great that there are still doctors that care enough about people AND the oath they gave to share the truth and do right by patients!
    — Oct 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Lowney, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Lowney, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710983416
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lowney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowney works at Medical Group Of Rhode Island in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Lowney’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

