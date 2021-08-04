Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph McLaughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Joseph McLaughlin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Medical Oncology and Blood Disorders Llp100 Haynes St # 2, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 527-5803
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him since May for Breast Cancer. He is wonderful. He explains everything in detail. When I first meet with him, I was so freaked out about my diagnosis. I went in there thinking I need meds to handle the anxiety I was having. When I left the appt, I felt as ease, based on his explanation, being kind and he takes his time to talk to you. Very detailed and Kind! Every time I see him, I am so happy with the way I am treated personally and professionally. He walks into the room knowing everything about you. I can't say enough about him and the staff at RCCA. I would not hesitate to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Joseph McLaughlin, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013178466
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
