Dr. Joseph Said, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (51)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Said, MD

Dr. Joseph Said, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Said works at Summit Medical Group - Michael Mayer (Wesfield) in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Said's Office Locations

    Summit Medical Group
    574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090
(908) 389-6294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Said was professional and down to earth when dealing with a cut I had. Sliced my thumb on a mandolin and the surgery was easy and turned out perfect. Dr. Said is great and highly recommend!
    About Dr. Joseph Said, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1902171002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Thomas Jefferson University
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
