Dr. Joseph Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Said, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Said, MD
Dr. Joseph Said, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Said works at
Dr. Said's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group574 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 389-6294
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Said?
Dr. Said was professional and down to earth when dealing with a cut I had. Sliced my thumb on a mandolin and the surgery was easy and turned out perfect. Dr. Said is great and highly recommend!
About Dr. Joseph Said, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902171002
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Said has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Said works at
Dr. Said has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Said on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Said, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Said appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.