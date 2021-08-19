See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Joseph Shung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Shung, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Shung, MD

Dr. Joseph Shung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Shung works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Mountain in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bryant Marchant, MD
Dr. Bryant Marchant, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD
Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD
4.3 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Johnston, MD
Dr. Joshua Johnston, MD
4.6 (42)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Shung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Orthopaedic Specialists Inc
    1550 S Union Ave Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Hand

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Traumatic Conditions of the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shung?

Aug 19, 2021
Excellent outcome from surgery on my thumb. Removed a cyst & spur. I have complete & thorough use of this thumb now. Very grateful. Thank you, Dr. Shung.
Chuck H. — Aug 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Shung, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Shung, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shung to family and friends

Dr. Shung's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shung

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Shung, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Shung, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861810103
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Upper Extremity Fellowship, University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS
Fellowship
Residency
  • Orthopedic Surgery Residency, University Of South Alabama-Mobile Al
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Alabama School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shung works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Mountain in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Shung’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Shung, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.