Dr. Joseph Sirois, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Sirois works at Robert L Patz Md PC in Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.