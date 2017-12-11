Dr. Joseph Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Steinberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
Adult & Pediatric Urology Group PA261 James St Ste 3A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had kidney surgery with him back in 2009 and have seen him a few times since. Super easy to talk to and down to earth. I would recommend him to anyone. From the time I met him, he made me feel like a partner in my healthcare and not just a patient.
About Dr. Joseph Steinberg, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.