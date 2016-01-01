See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Richmond, IN
Dr. Joseph Williamson, DO

Pain Medicine
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Joseph Williamson, DO

Dr. Joseph Williamson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richmond, IN. 

Dr. Williamson works at Reid Orthopedics in Richmond, IN with other offices in Florence, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williamson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Office
    1400 Highland Rd Ste 1, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 935-8905
  2. 2
    Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC
    1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 673-0122
  3. 3
    Jay L. Lucas MD PC
    1540 American Dr, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 673-0122
  4. 4
    Reid Health
    1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 935-8905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Joseph Williamson, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457732166
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

