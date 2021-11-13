Overview of Dr. Josephine Depalma, DPM

Dr. Josephine Depalma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.



Dr. Depalma works at Roxborough Foot & Ankle in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.