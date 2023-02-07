Dr. Joshua Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Alpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joshua Alpert, MD
Dr. Joshua Alpert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert's Office Locations
1
Fox Valley Orthopedics1710 N Randall Rd Ste 140, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (224) 293-1170Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Fox Valley Orthopedics420 W Northwest Hwy Ste M, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-6766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Elgin Royal Blvd Office2350 Royal Blvd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 931-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Quick diagnosis. In and out in an hour.
About Dr. Joshua Alpert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225121528
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Fellowship
- Rush University Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alpert speaks Spanish.
225 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
