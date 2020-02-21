Overview

Dr. Joshua Epstein, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|UMDNJ - University Hospital and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Brace Place Orthodontics in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in East Windsor, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.