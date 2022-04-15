Overview of Dr. Joshua Langford, MD

Dr. Joshua Langford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Langford works at LEVEL ONE ORTHOPEDICS AT ORLANDO HEALTH in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.