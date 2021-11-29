Dr. Joshua Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Light, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Light, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Light works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Light ENT1800 W Woolbright Rd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-8584
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Light?
I just had an amazing experience at Light Ent. Dr light as well as his staff are incredible. The amount of time he gives his patients is remarkable. The whole team treats you as if you were the only patient they were seeing.
About Dr. Joshua Light, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1104880921
Education & Certifications
- Fl Ear&Sinus Center
- New York University
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Light accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Light works at
Dr. Light speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.