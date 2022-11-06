Overview of Dr. Joshua Wellington, MD

Dr. Joshua Wellington, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wellington works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.