Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO

Hematology & Oncology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO

Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Kennedy works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations

    Alliance Cancer Specialists
    1311 Bristol Pike Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 12, 2021
    I’ve been a patient of Dr Kennedy for about 5 years. She is compassionate, understanding, and knowledgeable. She takes her time, and will answer any of your questions. I’m sorry to hear that she’s retiring.
    John Gebhardt — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1992810311
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Delaware Valley Med Ctr
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Bensalem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

    Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

