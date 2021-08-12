Overview of Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO

Dr. Julia Kennedy, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.