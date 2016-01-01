Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Han, MD
Dr. Julie Han, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6321
NYU Langone Seaport Orthopedics233 Broadway Rm 640, New York, NY 10279 Directions (212) 513-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Julie Han, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1912240730
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
