Dr. Julie Yip, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Julie Yip, DO
Dr. Julie Yip, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Yip works at
Dr. Yip's Office Locations
Winthrop-university Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-8794
Glenn Brauntuch, MD180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yip is fantastic Doctor. Knowledgeable, empathetic and competent. Her attention to detail, dedication to patients and responsiveness make her the best doctor for me. Great sense of humor and someone who truly cares about the wellbeing of patients. A+
About Dr. Julie Yip, DO
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1053670646
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
