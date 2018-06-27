See All Rheumatologists in Mineola, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Julie Yip, DO

Rheumatology
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Julie Yip, DO

Dr. Julie Yip, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Yip works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yip's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop-university Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8794
  2. 2
    Glenn Brauntuch, MD
    180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 567-2050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Griffin Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2018
    Dr. Yip is fantastic Doctor. Knowledgeable, empathetic and competent. Her attention to detail, dedication to patients and responsiveness make her the best doctor for me. Great sense of humor and someone who truly cares about the wellbeing of patients. A+
    E. Ocasio in NJ — Jun 27, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Julie Yip, DO
    About Dr. Julie Yip, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053670646
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Yip, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yip has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

