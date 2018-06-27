Overview of Dr. Julie Yip, DO

Dr. Julie Yip, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Yip works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.