Overview of Dr. Jun Sun, MD

Dr. Jun Sun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Maryland Oncology - Clinton in Clinton, MD with other offices in Brandywine, MD and Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.