Dr. Jun Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jun Sun, MD
Dr. Jun Sun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and UM Charles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Clinton8926 Woodyard Rd Ste 101, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 812-3900
Maryland Oncology - Brandywine7704 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 200, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 812-3900
Maryland Oncology - Lanham8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 100, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 812-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sun is awesome! Very thorough and listens. So glad to have found him.
About Dr. Jun Sun, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
