Dr. June Yong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Yong works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pancreatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.